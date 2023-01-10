Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $324.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $447.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

