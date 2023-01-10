Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Diageo makes up about 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in Diageo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.81) to GBX 3,160 ($38.50) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,158.89.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $178.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average is $177.41. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

