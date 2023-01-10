Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 3,640 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,321,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,744 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $110.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $279.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

