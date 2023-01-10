Range Resources’ (RRC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $38.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Range Resources to a “positive” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. TD Securities upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Range Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Range Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of RRC opened at $24.60 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

