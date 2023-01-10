RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $661.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €480.00 ($516.13) to €470.00 ($505.38) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €860.00 ($924.73) to €885.00 ($951.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €598.00 ($643.01) to €619.00 ($665.59) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

RTLLF stock opened at $569.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.00. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $420.00 and a 1-year high of $978.79.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, and sale of professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers iCombi Pro and iCombi Classic, a combi-steamer with intelligent cooking paths, as well as care products for combi-steamers; iVario, a multifunctional cooking system that cooks in liquids or with contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

