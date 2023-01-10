Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 597 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Czech National Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $4,344,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 236,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,407. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.35 and its 200 day moving average is $242.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,919,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

