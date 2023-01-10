Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $11.39 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $100.22. 18,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,904,750. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

