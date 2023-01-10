Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $6.15 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. 42,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,992,608. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.60 and its 200-day moving average is $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

