Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $28,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.65. 8,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,624,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

