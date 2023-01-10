Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 3,677 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,035 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,356,000 after buying an additional 857,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $34,226,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.09. The company had a trading volume of 27,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,680. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

