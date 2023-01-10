Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,813 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $21,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.59. 2,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.58.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

