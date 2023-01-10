Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 581 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.45.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,403 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.61. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

