Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 827 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,267 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.85. 20,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,936. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $107.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.77. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
