Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

RTX stock opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.80. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.