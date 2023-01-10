ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6,061.14

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $6,061.14 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.02 or 0.00470712 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00033651 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00019975 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001752 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005769 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000892 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00019229 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000294 BTC.
About ReddCoin
RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.
ReddCoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
