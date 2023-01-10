REDW Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $411,326,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,089.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,522,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

