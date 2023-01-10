REDW Wealth LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

REDW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 181.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.9% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $270.54 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $390.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

