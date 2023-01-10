REDW Wealth LLC Has $476,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

REDW Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.09.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

