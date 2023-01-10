REDW Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

REDW Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 0.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 511.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $64.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.