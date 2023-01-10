renBTC (RENBTC) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, renBTC has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One renBTC token can now be purchased for $19,459.39 or 1.12487172 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market capitalization of $69.66 million and $5,717.36 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.95 or 0.00443998 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.01314634 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,434.99 or 0.31360225 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.