Render Token Trading Up 8.7% Over Last Week (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $112.22 million and $16.09 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

