Request Price Hits $0.0899 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Request has a market cap of $89.87 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Request has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012781 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 137.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00042408 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019443 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00241684 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08980201 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,250,906.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

