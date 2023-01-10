Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $90.64 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Request has a market capitalization of $90.64 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0907 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012283 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036753 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00042913 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005760 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018987 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00241672 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08999685 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,644,044.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

