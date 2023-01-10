Request (REQ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.65 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Request has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market cap of $91.65 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036535 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00042951 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00018923 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00241088 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08999685 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,644,044.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

