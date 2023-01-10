Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 10th (CF, CFF, FBIN, FUJHY, INE, MAS, NIF.UN, SITE, STM, TOTTF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 10th:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$11.00 price target on the stock.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have C$1.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.75.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a tender rating. TD Securities currently has C$1.42 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Toyo Tire (OTCMKTS:TOTTF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

