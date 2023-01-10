Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 138,584 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

RVNC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,213. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RVNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

