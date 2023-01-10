Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.57. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $29.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.76 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 461.54% and a negative net margin of 251.92%. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $138,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

