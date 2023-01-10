Reviewing First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) & Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

First of Long Island pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. First of Long Island pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First of Long Island has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. First of Long Island is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.0% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of First of Long Island shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First of Long Island and Intesa Sanpaolo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First of Long Island currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.04%. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus target price of $2.49, indicating a potential downside of 82.61%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Volatility & Risk

First of Long Island has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First of Long Island and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First of Long Island 32.35% 11.97% 1.09% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First of Long Island and Intesa Sanpaolo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First of Long Island $135.53 million 3.04 $43.09 million $1.99 9.14 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.93 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than First of Long Island.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First of Long Island

(Get Rating)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines of credit/loans, as well as commercial and standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services, as well as investment securities, management, and advisory services. It operates 40 branches, including 17 branches in Nassau, 15 in Suffolk, 5 in Queens, 2 in Brooklyn, and 1 in Manhattan. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Glen Head, New York.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

(Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit and E-money; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional clientele, and other customers. Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.