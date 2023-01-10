Reviewing Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) and Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.6% of Kodiak Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies and Kodiak Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 2 5 0 2.50 Kodiak Sciences 2 3 3 0 2.13

Earnings & Valuation

Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.25, indicating a potential upside of 133.83%. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus target price of $25.11, indicating a potential upside of 205.12%. Given Kodiak Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kodiak Sciences is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Kodiak Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies $154.34 million 8.02 -$207.28 million ($1.56) -5.55 Kodiak Sciences N/A N/A -$266.99 million ($6.83) -1.20

Adaptive Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Sciences. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kodiak Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kodiak Sciences has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptive Biotechnologies and Kodiak Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies -131.81% -40.95% -25.51% Kodiak Sciences N/A -62.79% -43.74%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Kodiak Sciences on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Rating)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy. The company's preclinical stage product candidate includes KSI-501, a bispecific conjugate to treat retinal diseases with an inflammatory component; and KSI-601, a triplet inhibitor for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.