RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 12th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

