RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RMMZ stock opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

