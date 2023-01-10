Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.55, but opened at $8.37. Robinhood Markets shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 21,369 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,078.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,313 shares of company stock worth $3,233,793. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on HOOD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 149.53%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chico Wealth RIA raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% in the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 20.5% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 251.9% in the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $192,352,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $6,298,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

