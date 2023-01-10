Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roku in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Roku from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Roku Trading Up 3.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

ROKU opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 1.62. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $190.50.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

