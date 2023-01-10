Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Trading Down 2.4%

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 78,036 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 115,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Rosslyn Data Technologies Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 million and a PE ratio of 100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.52.

About Rosslyn Data Technologies

(Get Rating)

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

