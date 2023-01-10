Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 575.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from 665.00 to 445.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Unibrew A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Royal Unibrew A/S Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ROYUF opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day moving average of $78.22. Royal Unibrew A/S has a one year low of $66.60 and a one year high of $66.60.

Royal Unibrew A/S Company Profile

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

