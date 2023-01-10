Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCN opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubicon Technology

About Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America and Asia. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.