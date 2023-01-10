Rye Brook Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 3.4% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.39. 41,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,686. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $144.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

