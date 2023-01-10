Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $24.50 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $24,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETN opened at $160.88 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $172.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.50 and its 200-day moving average is $146.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

