Sadoff Investment Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of XEL opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

