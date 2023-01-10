Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 12,470 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $18,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

NYSE BBWI opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

