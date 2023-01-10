Sadoff Investment Management LLC Sells 47,553 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sadoff Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,982,622 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,553 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for about 2.6% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $33,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,142,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 75,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.