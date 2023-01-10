Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $57.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

