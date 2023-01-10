Sapphire (SAPP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,418.41

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $12.19 million and approximately $3,418.41 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,327.95 or 0.07697337 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00033125 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00064130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00024449 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

