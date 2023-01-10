Savant Capital LLC Acquires 483,580 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 483,580 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned about 2.80% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $96,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Value ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $35.63.

