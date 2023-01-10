Savant Capital LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 393,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $29,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,315,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,699,674 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,448,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,703,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $80.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.