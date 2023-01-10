Savant Capital LLC Buys 1,619 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200 day moving average of $186.70. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

