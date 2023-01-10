Savant Capital LLC Has $16.84 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $356.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $435.04.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

