Savant Capital LLC Has $5.56 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,459 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

