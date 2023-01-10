Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $45.45 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $56.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

