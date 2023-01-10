Savant Capital LLC Sells 103,625 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,625 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.6% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.38% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $50,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

